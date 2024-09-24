Bucket List Race

It’s been on his bucket list for a long time – so this Saturday Todd “Ginger Beard” Senecal will be taking part in the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair’s Serious Eaters Competition.

Most of the time Senecal loves telling stories at the table, not racing through his meal.

Senecal tells KSAL News he’s tapping into some top-level advice he got from a pro to train for the big day.

Senecal who is one of 24 contestants picked to compete on Saturday is also the play by play voice of the El Saline Cardinals on KSAL FM 104.9 and says on game day he wants to stay hungry for the 10-minute contest.

According to the museum, 24 lucky contestants and 6 alternates were selected by the participating restaurants – Bravo Sliders-N-Bites, The Cozy Inn, and Martinelli’s Little Italy to partake in one of three eating contests.

The contests will take place in front of the Main Stage of the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair at 211 West Iron on September 28 at 1 pm. Up first will be the contestants chosen by Bravo Sliders-N-Bites and will be served cheesesteak sliders. To win: eat the most sliders during a 10-minute race at the table.

Cozy Inn contestants will chow down the famous Cozy burgers. Martinelli’s Little Italy contestants will finish off the contest with one pound of spaghetti in marinara sauce.

Winners will receive a prize package valued at $200.