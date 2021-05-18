Bubic Leads the Royals to win over the Brewers

Bubic’s two walks came in the sixth inning, when he started to see his pitches elevate a little as his count neared 80, a season high. But he got out of the inning with a double-play ball and a flyout to center field to end his outing at 85 pitches (56 strikes). Bubic’s signature changeup carved up Brewers hitters, including former National League MVP Christian Yelich, who returned from the injured list and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.