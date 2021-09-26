Bubic finds ‘good rhythm,’ deals another gem

Kansas City has leaned heavily on its young arms at times this year, particularly those of the Big Five, who have each seen time in the rotation this year. Brady Singer (4.72 ERA, 26 starts), Jackson Kowar (11.45, six), Daniel Lynch (5.40, 14), Bubic (4.52, 19) and Jon Heasley (3.86, two) have each been called upon to contribute, making the Royals the first team with five pitchers from the same Draft class to start a game in the same season.