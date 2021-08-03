Bubic (8 K’s) sees fastball success despite loss

With two outs in the second inning, Bubic threw a changeup over the plate, and Andrew Vaughn rocketed it a Stastcast-projected 441 feet to left-center field. After a leadoff walk in the third, Bubic left another changeup in the middle, which Tim Anderson smoked over the right-field wall. Then, Bubic walked Cesar Hernandez, who fouled the one fastball thrown in the zone and over the plate during the plate appearance.