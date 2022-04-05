Bryce Ware earns KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for his efforts in matches last week for the Coyotes. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors.

Ware was a big part of helping KWU win its fourth straight match and remain unbeaten in KCAC play through Saturday’s matches with Tabor.

Ware went 4-0 overall, 2-0 in singles, and 2-0 in doubles on the week.

Against Friends University in the first match of the week, he beat Kerry Dunn at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2 and teamed up with Garrison Wright (FR/Maize, Kan.) to beat Dunn and Martin at No. 2 doubles 6-0.

KWU beat Friends 7-0.

Against Tabor, Ware again was a winner in straight sets at No. 2 singles over Mikel Alexander 6-1, 6-4, and then he and Wright beat Alexander and Jean Paul Fort 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

KWU picked up a 5-2 win over Tabor.

The Coyotes are 5-5 overall and 4-0 in the KCAC, and face Southwestern at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Salina Central High School in team’s next match.