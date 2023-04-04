Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 42 °

Bryce Ware earns KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 4, 2023

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. KCAC Players of the Week are selected for their performances from March 27-April 2 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Ware posted a 6-0 record this week, including a straight set win over ITA No. 46 ranked Milan Bucek in the match vs Bethel.

 

He also picked up straight-set wins over Martin of OKWU indoors, and Emilio Chavarria of Evangel on Saturday.

 

Ware posted a 3-0 record this week in doubles with partner Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.), beating Michael Cech and Petr Kollar of Bethel, Martin and Navarro of OKWU, and Villamil and Chavarria of Evangel.

 

Ware has won nine straight singles match-ups dating back to win vs Steiner of Indiana Wesleyan on Feb. 5. Ware has a 5-0 record in KCAC play at the No. 1 singles spot.

 

He has also won eight straight doubles match-ups, and is 5-0 in doubles in KCAC play.

 

The Coyotes are on the road for the next three matches starting at Bethany on Thursday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Bryce Ware earns KCAC Men’s T...

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan's Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) has been named as the KCAC Men's Te...

April 4, 2023 Comments

KSU Salina Hosting Community Egg Hu...

Top News

April 4, 2023

Caring For Heifers at Calving

Farming News

April 4, 2023

Arrest in Abilene Fentanyl-Related ...

Top News

April 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wind Causes Fire Danger
April 3, 2023Comments
Lions in Kansas: Possible...
April 3, 2023Comments
Seniors Earn Rural Voices...
April 3, 2023Comments
Spring Spruce-Up Voluntee...
April 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra