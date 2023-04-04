Bryce Ware earns KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware (SO/Amarillo, Texas) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. KCAC Players of the Week are selected for their performances from March 27-April 2 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Ware posted a 6-0 record this week, including a straight set win over ITA No. 46 ranked Milan Bucek in the match vs Bethel.

He also picked up straight-set wins over Martin of OKWU indoors, and Emilio Chavarria of Evangel on Saturday.

Ware posted a 3-0 record this week in doubles with partner Garrison Wright (SO/Maize, Kan.), beating Michael Cech and Petr Kollar of Bethel, Martin and Navarro of OKWU, and Villamil and Chavarria of Evangel.

Ware has won nine straight singles match-ups dating back to win vs Steiner of Indiana Wesleyan on Feb. 5. Ware has a 5-0 record in KCAC play at the No. 1 singles spot.

He has also won eight straight doubles match-ups, and is 5-0 in doubles in KCAC play.

The Coyotes are on the road for the next three matches starting at Bethany on Thursday.