Brownback to Resign Next Week

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will resign next week. The governor submitted a resignation letter to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach Thursday morning. The resignation is effective at 3:00 in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 31st.

The resignation announcement comes the day after Brownback was confirmed as President Trump’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. Wednesday evening, after the senate deadlocked at 49 -49 Vice President Mike Pence was called to the Senate Chamber to cast the deciding vote.

President Trump originally nominated Brownback for the ambassador post last year, but the Senate did not vote on the nomination before the end of December. During Senate hearings some Democratic lawmakers criticized Brownback over his record on LGBT rights.

Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will replace Brownback and finish out the term, which ends in January of 2019.