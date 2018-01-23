Salina, KS

Brownback Confirmation Possible This Week

Metro Source NewsJanuary 23, 2018

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback could soon be leaving the Sunflower State.

The U.S. Senate is moving forward with Brownback’s nomination to be Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom and they could vote on the matter as soon as this week.

President Trump originally nominated Brownback for the ambassador post last year, but the Senate did not vote on the nomination before the end of December. During Senate hearings some Democratic lawmakers criticized Brownback over his record on LGBT rights.

If the nomination is approved, Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer would replace Brownback as Kansas’ top elected state official.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

