Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

Brown Finalizes Non-Conference Slate

WSU Athletics ReleaseAugust 16, 2021

Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown unveiled his full non-conference schedule Monday.

Start times and television assignments will be announced next month when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate.

The defending AAC champion Shockers appear seven times at Charles Koch Arena, beginning with a Nov. 3 exhibition game against Missouri Southern and the Nov. 9 regular season opener versus Jacksonville State.

WSU could play as many as five of its 12 non-conference games against schools that danced last March. Home opponents Norfolk State (Dec. 11) and North Texas (Dec. 18) each made the field of 68 last year with the latter advancing the second round.

Season ticket packages, which also include nine AAC home events, are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office and start as low as $760 (including SASO contribution). Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Shockers will renew their in-state rivalry with Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 5 at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first of a four-year series. The teams last met in 2003. WSU season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase seats. Sale dates will be announced in the near future.

Wichita State faces an early test, Nov. 19 and 21 at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, with neutral site games against Arizona and either Michigan or UNLV. Michigan is coming off an Elite Eight appearance and boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

True road games follow against a pair of 2021 NCAA tournament teams: Nov. 26 at Missouri and Dec. 1 at Oklahoma State.

Wichita State Men’s Basketball

2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule:

Wed, Nov. 3 — Missouri Southern (Exh.)

Tues, Nov. 9 — Jacksonville St.

Sat, Nov. 13 — South Alabama

Tues, Nov. 16 — Tarleton St.

Fri, Nov. 19 – vs. Arizona (9 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Sun, Nov. 21 – vs. Michigan or UNLV (8:30 / 11 p.m. CT, ESPN / ESPN2)

Fri, Nov. 26 – at Missouri

Wed, Dec. 1 – at Oklahoma St.

Sun, Dec. 5 — Kansas St. (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Sat, Dec. 11 — Norfolk St.

Tues, Dec. 14 — Alcorn St.

Sat, Dec. 18 — North Texas

Wed, Dec. 22 — Prairie View A&M

Most Times/TV assignments are TBD

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

TBT: 2021 Wichita Regional Bracket Revealed

June 21, 2021 3:52 pm

Wichita Selected as 2021 TBT Regional Site

April 14, 2021 10:33 am

Shockers End Season in First Four of NCAA Tou...

March 18, 2021 11:08 pm

Shockers Return to the NCAA Tournament

March 14, 2021 9:47 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Brown Finalizes Non-Conference Slat...

Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown unveiled his full non-conference schedule ...

August 16, 2021 Comments

No Argument: KW Debate Team is Risi...

Kansas News

August 16, 2021

DUI Crash and Cat Rescue

Kansas News

August 16, 2021

High-End Bike Stolen

Kansas News

August 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No Argument: KW Debate Te...
August 16, 2021Comments
DUI Crash and Cat Rescue
August 16, 2021Comments
High-End Bike Stolen
August 16, 2021Comments
Symphony Preparing Outdoo...
August 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices