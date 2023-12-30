Brookville Teen Hurt in Crash

A 15-year-old Brookville boy was hurt in a single-vehicle crash when a pickup he was driving rolled multiple times Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Ethan Phillips was driving a Ford F350 pickup on US Highway 81 ‘headed north in Ottawa County. The truck entered the median and went airborne. It then rolled an unknown number of times coming to rest in the median on its tires.

Phillips, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Friday evening at 5:00 on U.S Highway 81 in Ottawa County, two miles north of Kansas Highway 18.