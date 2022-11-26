Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights

A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade.

The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.

The Christmas Parade of Lights , which organizers hope will be another annual event in the community of about 250, is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th.

Here is the schedule of events:

Parade starts at 6PM / line up at the junior/senior HS 5:45

Hot Cocoa & Chili served at United Methodist Church

Photos with Santa & the Grinch in the park

Christmas Cheer at Sandstone Saloon

_ _ _

Photo via Brookville Community Foundation