Brookville Planning 2nd Parade of Lights

A Saline County community is planning its second annual Christmas parade.
Brookville, which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years, will a Christmas parade for the second year in a row.
The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning the “Parade of Lights”.
The Christmas Parade of Lights , which organizers hope will be another long-time annual event in the community of about 250, is scheduled Saturday, December 2nd. the parade will start at 6:00.
Here is the schedule of events:
- Parade starts at 6PM / line up at the Ell-Saline Jr/Sr High School by 5:45PM.
- Pictures with Santa & The Grinch in the park 5:00PM by Tarrah Casteel Photography
- Hot Cocoa, Cookies, Chili & Chicken Noodle Soup 5:00 PM @ Church with a suggested donation of $10 per person and proceeds will go to the Park Project Fundraiser
- Live Nativity Scene 5:30P-6:30PM at United Methodist Church
- Christmas Cheer Apple Cider Special & ugly sweater party w/ karaoke at Sandstone Saloon
There is no entry fee for the parade, and all are welcome.
Photo via Brookville Community Foundation