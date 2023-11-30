Brookville Planning 2nd Parade of Lights

A Saline County community is planning its second annual Christmas parade.

Brookville, which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years, will a Christmas parade for the second year in a row.

The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning the “Parade of Lights”.

The Christmas Parade of Lights , which organizers hope will be another long-time annual event in the community of about 250, is scheduled Saturday, December 2nd. the parade will start at 6:00.

Here is the schedule of events:

Parade starts at 6PM / line up at the Ell-Saline Jr/Sr High School by 5:45PM.

Pictures with Santa & The Grinch in the park 5:00PM by Tarrah Casteel Photography

Hot Cocoa, Cookies, Chili & Chicken Noodle Soup 5:00 PM @ Church with a suggested donation of $10 per person and proceeds will go to the Park Project Fundraiser

Live Nativity Scene 5:30P-6:30PM at United Methodist Church

Christmas Cheer Apple Cider Special & ugly sweater party w/ karaoke at Sandstone Saloon

There is no entry fee for the parade, and all are welcome.

Photo via Brookville Community Foundation