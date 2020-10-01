Brookville Hotel to Close Its Doors For Good

A well-known and famous dining restaurant will close its doors.

In a Facebook Post the Brookville Hotel announced that they will close after 125 years of family ownership ,the Martin family indicates that due to the Covid-19 Pandemic they have reached this difficult decision.

The Brookville Hotel had moved from its original location to Abilene in 2000 and until 2013 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Facebook statement below:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce that the Covid, and the lack of traffic has forced us to close.

We hung on as long as we could, but the writing was on the wall.

We would like to thank everyone for your patronage of the Brookville Hotel over the last 125 years that the Martin family has operated it.

Mark is grieving over this decision and the fate of our employees. Please keep him and them in your prayers.

We have been a part of so many family celebrations over the years and we will miss you all.

Thank you for making us part of your families.

Peace and Grace

Mark and Connie”