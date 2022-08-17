Brookville Hotel Reopens as Legacy Kansas

Two long-time Kansas restaurants are back open, sharing the same location in Abilene.

Legacy Kansas has reopened the Brookville Hotel, merging it with Munson’s Steakhouse.

The Brookville Hotel announced its closure Oct. 1, 2020, after 125 years in business. It was originally located in Brookville, before relocating to Abilene. Munson’s Prime Steak in Junction City burned down on Feb. 24, 2021.

The Munsons earlier this month opened Legacy Kansas at the Brookville Hotel.

Currently Legacy Kansas is a reservation only destination dining experience. They require reservations for all dine in and carry out customers. Legacy Kansas believes their unique dining experience is well worth the wait, and we are excited to serve your family.

Legacy Kansas will serve among other selections, world famous and award-winning Brookville fried chicken and Munson country fried steak.

The Legacy Kansas restaurant is open 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and 11 until 2 and 4:30 – 7:30 on Sundays. You can make reservations at legacykansasabilene.com or by calling 1-785-200-3973 Thursday through Monday from 2:30 to 6:30.