Brookville Breaks Ground For New Fire Station

Saline County Fire District No.3 in Brookville is breaking ground for the start of their new long-awaited fire station.

On Saturday, April 12th Saline County and Brookville community members gathered for a groundbreaking celebration, that will embark the construction of a new fire station for fire district #3. Brookville Fire Chief Scott Abker tells KSAL News, they are thrilled to receive a new fire station. He said this new facility will allow them to respond more efficiently and utilize their equipment in a better way.

“Our current facilities have been here for awhile and it was time to invest into our infrastructure,” said Chief Abker.

Saline County Commissioner for District #5, Joe Hay started the push for a new station with Chief Abker about a year ago. Hay stated the community has done a great job in supporting the project.

Hay mentioned they received grants from ARPA funding and the Brookville Community Foundation, who contributed $50,000 in support of the project.

“This is an important occasion for the community of Brookville. Firefighters put their life on the line and they deserve quality facilities,” said Hay.

Construction for the new station starts on Monday, April 14th.