Brooks and Freyler Named 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy Finalists

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks and Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler have been selected as the Big 12 Conference’s finalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The Big 12 duo are among 16 finalists from all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. The finalists each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2024 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the Campbell Trophy,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (a Campbell Trophy recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “These exceptional young men embody an unwavering commitment to excellence in all areas of their lives, from the classroom to the football field. They truly represent the best of college football, and we know they have only begun to reach their potential.”

The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

“The NFF Awards Committee did an excellent job in selecting this year’s National Scholar-Athletes from among a record number of semifinalists,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “These young men reinforce the promise that the future of football is in great hands. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and honoring their leadership with postgraduate scholarships.”

Tahj Brooks, RB – Texas Tech

3.55 GPA – Sport Management

Head Coach: Joey McGuire | Athletics Director: Kirby Hocutt

Faculty Athletics Representative: Brian Shannon

Recipient of National Football League Scholar-Athlete Award

A punishing rusher at 5-feet-10 and 230 pounds, with excellent vision and balance, Tahj Brooks has established himself as one of the top running backs in the nation while amassing a 3.55 GPA in the classroom. The Manor, Texas, native now become the Red Raiders sixth NFF National Scholar-Athlete.

A three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 pick, Brooks graduated last December with a degree in sport management with a minor in advertising. He is currently working towards a certificate in sports communications. He is a Dean’s List and is a President’s List honoree.

A 2023 First Team All-Big 12 selection, Brooks has rushed for 3,856 yards in his career, needing 363 yards to become the all-time leading rusher in Texas Tech history. He has rushed for 804 yards this season, which ranks him 11th in the nation. During his stellar 2023 season, Brooks rushed for 1,538 yards, the fourth best in school history, and he ranked second in the Big 12, averaging 118.3 rushing yards per game, and both numbers placed him fourth in the nation last year.

Currently averaging 5.4 yards per carry during his career, Brooks is looking to become only the fourth Red Raider in program history to lead the team in rushing in four different seasons. He holds multiple spots in the Red Raiders records books, including rushing attempts, career 100-yard games, rushing touchdowns and touchdown totals and career all-purpose yards.

A 2024 team captain, his efforts have contributed to three straight bowl victories at the 2021 Liberty Bowl, 2022 Texas Bowl and the 2023 Independence Bowl. The Red Raiders are currently 5-2 and rank fourth in the Big 12.

Off the field, Brooks has hosted a youth football camp in his hometown the last two summers. He is a regular participant in the team’s community service initiatives, often visiting local schools to mentor students in the area. He is a member of head coach Joey McGuire’s captains circle of upperclassmen leaders, and he interned with the athletics department’s communication office in 2023.

Beau Freyler, DB – Iowa State

3.91 GPA – Kinesiology

Head Coach: Matt Campbell | Athletics Director: Jamie Pollard

Faculty Athletics Representative: Tim Day

Recipient of John H. McConnell Scholar-Athlete Award, Endowed by John H. McConnell

Described by head coach Matt Campbell as an unbelievable servant-leader, Beau Freyler has become known for his ability to inspire his team and leading by example. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native now becomes the fifth NFF National Scholar-Athlete and the first since his teammate Charlie Kolar won the Campbell Trophy in 2021.

Having maintained a near perfect 3.91 GPA as a kinesiology major, Freyler claimed CSC First Team Academic All-America honors in 2023, making him only the 10th player in school history to claim the honor and just the eighth to land First Team distinction. A two-time CSC Academic All-District selection and a two-time Academic All-Big 12 pick, Freyler has landed on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times. He is on pace to graduate in May 2025.

Earning Second Team AP All-Big 12 honors in 2023, Freyler recorded 107 tackles last season, making him the first Cyclone to eclipse 100 tackles in a season since 2017. Eight games into the 2024 season, his career totals include 258 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 16 passes defended and one forced fumble.

A two-year captain, his efforts helped the Cyclones earn appearances in the 2023 Liberty Bowl and 2021 Cheez-It-Bowl. He landed All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2022 and 2021. Currently, the Cyclones stand tied atop the Big 12 Conference undefeated at 7-0, ranking No. 10 in the national polls.

Boasting the most community service hours among all Iowa State male student-athletes in 2023-24, Freyler claimed the Cyclone Serve Award. He spent time with underprivileged youth at Wildwood Hills Ranch, and he participated in a YSS Mentorship Program. He collected food and monetary donations for the CyCan food drive to feed the hungry, and he helped at Victory Day, which allows those with mental and physical needs to take the field at Jack Trice Stadium. He also participated in local hospital visits, Make-A-Wish fundraisers and Meals from the Heartland.