Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List Includes KU’s Cobee Bryant

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior cornerback Cobee Bryant is one of 96 defensive standouts from 70 schools to be recognized on the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which was announced Tuesday.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) released the list, which honors the National Defensive Player of the Year. The FWAA has chosen the winner since 1993, and in 1995 they named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Bryant becomes the third Jayhawk named to a preseason watch list, joining quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal, who were selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday. He is the first Jayhawk named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List since defensive lineman Daniel Wise in 2018.

A native of Evergreen, Alabama, Bryant is a Preseason All-Big 12 selection and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Preseason Watch List, which honors college football’s defensive best in character and performance. As a sophomore, he finished with three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had the game-clinching interception and returned it for a touchdown in overtime at West Virginia and added a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the season-opening victory against Tennessee Tech.

Bryant earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2022 from the coaches and Second Team from the Associated Press. He totaled 38 tackles on the year, with 32 solo and six assisted stops, and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 12 passes defended. Bryant is one of 11 players from the Big 12 Conference on the watch list.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the season. The FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

