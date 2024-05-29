Broncs, Bulls at Bennington Rodeo

The broncs and bulls …and BBQ will all be on hand in Bennington as the rodeo season officially kicks off this week in Kansas.

Steve Kenyon, Pro Rodeo announcer joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the PRCA Rodeo event that has the cowboys and cowgirls ready to compete.

The BBQ is served up at 6pm nightly while the rodeo action begins at 8pm. The Bennington Lions Club PRCA Rodeo starts Thursday, May 30th and runs through Saturday, June 1 in Bennington, Kansas.

Photo courtesy: Steve Kenyon Facebook Page