Broncos Signs Punter Marquette King to Three-year Deal

Denver Broncos ReleaseApril 6, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A former division rival will join the Denver Broncos.

Punter Marquette King, who was released by the Oakland Raiders in March, agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Broncos on Thursday.

He helped lead Oakland to the league’s third-best net punting average in 2017 and the second-best overall punting average in 2016.

King, who was named a second-team All-Pro selection following the 2016 season, has averaged 46.8 yards per punt during his career, including a long of 72 yards.

When Oakland has played Denver in the Mile High City, King has taken advantage of the thin air and put together some of his best performances. He has averaged 50.0 yards per punt in his five games in Denver.

His last two games in Denver have been particularly strong, averaging 54.1 yards per punt. That average includes a stellar 2016 performance in which he boomed eight punts for an average of 56.5 yards.

The 29-year-old punter played in all 80 games over the previous five seasons for the Raiders.

