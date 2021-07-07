Salina, KS

Broncos QB Avoids Injury on Kansas Highway

Todd PittengerJuly 7, 2021

Kansas State Troopers helping out a motorist who avoided injury when a lug nut flew across a median and imbedded in a windshield thought the driver looked a little familiar. It turned out to be Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lock was fortunate to not be hurt. They say it was “crazy having a lug nut fly across the median” striking the windshield an nearly going through it.

The agency wished Lock safe travels the rest of his way across Kansas. Via social media they said “glad your seatbelt was fastened. Have a safe season now and into the future”.

Lock grew up in the Kansas City area. He attended Lee’s Summit High School and the University of Missouri before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019.

