Broncos mourn passing of Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest and most beloved players in Broncos history, has passed away.

Thomas, affectionately known as D.T. or “Bay-Bay” to close friends and family, was responsible for one of the top moments in franchise history, as he scored an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime to lead the Broncos to an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 NFL playoffs. During his career in Denver, Thomas helped guide the Broncos to five AFC West titles, a pair of AFC Championships and a Super Bowl 50 victory.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a statement. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

“We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

The dynamic wide receiver joined the Broncos as the 22nd-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he developed into one of the franchise’s all-time greats at the position. Thomas ranks second in team history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and he is third in career receptions. Thomas also holds franchise records for the most receiving yards in a season (1,619), the most receiving yards in a game (226) and the most touchdown receptions in a season (14).

Thomas earned five Pro Bowl berths during his nine seasons with the organization, and he earned those honors in consecutive seasons. He is one of just four Broncos to make the Pro Bowl in five consecutive years.

Following nearly nine seasons in Denver, Thomas appeared in games with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets to finish his career. He announced his retirement in June of 2021.