Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 72 °

Broncos Lose to Niners

Metro NewsAugust 20, 2019

(Denver, CO) — The 49ers orchestrated three touchdown drives in the second half on their way to beating the Broncos 24-15 at Mile High. Brandon McManus kicked three first-half field goals for Denver. Kevin Hogan broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run just before the two-minute warning in the fourth. Hogan took over the quarterback duties in the second half after rookie Drew Lock jammed his right thumb. In week three of the preseason, Denver will visit Los Angeles to take on the Rams Saturday.

After being out for eight months with a torn left Achilles tendon, Emmanuel Sanders made his presence known in the Broncos’ game against the Niners. In three series, he made one catch for five yards, and took an end-around for 19 yards.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Drew Lock makes progress in extended stint vs...

August 9, 2019 9:58 am

Broncos Edge Falcons In Hall Of Fame Game

August 2, 2019 8:36 am

Broncos Wrap Up NFL Draft

April 27, 2019 11:27 pm

Broncos select Risner, Lock with second-round...

April 26, 2019 11:50 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/19

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes ...

August 20, 2019 Comments

Broncos Lose to Niners

Sports News

August 20, 2019

Salina Health Organization Gets $16...

Kansas News

August 20, 2019

Salina Science Mission Open House T...

Top News

August 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Health Organizatio...
August 20, 2019Comments
Police Pursuit Ends With ...
August 19, 2019Comments
Tiger Cubs Born at Rollin...
August 19, 2019Comments
Online RV Scam
August 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH