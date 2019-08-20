Broncos Lose to Niners

(Denver, CO) — The 49ers orchestrated three touchdown drives in the second half on their way to beating the Broncos 24-15 at Mile High. Brandon McManus kicked three first-half field goals for Denver. Kevin Hogan broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run just before the two-minute warning in the fourth. Hogan took over the quarterback duties in the second half after rookie Drew Lock jammed his right thumb. In week three of the preseason, Denver will visit Los Angeles to take on the Rams Saturday.

After being out for eight months with a torn left Achilles tendon, Emmanuel Sanders made his presence known in the Broncos’ game against the Niners. In three series, he made one catch for five yards, and took an end-around for 19 yards.