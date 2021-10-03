Broncos lose Bridgewater, fall to Ravens for first loss

Following the Broncos’ initial touchdown drive, the Ravens rebounded quickly on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score. Then, after the Broncos went three-and-out, the Ravens made their biggest play of the afternoon. On second-and-10 from the Denver 49, Jackson found a diving Brown for a 49-yard touchdown that gave Baltimore the lead for good.
Denver’s offense couldn’t muster many drives with Bridgewater still in the game, and the task got tougher in the second half after he suffered a concussion on the final offensive play of the first half. Bridgewater took a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play from Baltimore’s Odafe Oweh, but the Ravens were not whistled for a penalty. Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock, who played the entire second half.
The Broncos’ defense only allowed three points in the second half prior to the final moments, but Denver ultimately didn’t have enough offensive firepower to overcome their largest deficit of the season.
With the loss, the Broncos fell to 3-1 on the season with a trip to Pittsburgh awaiting the group in Week 5.