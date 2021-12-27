Broncos left with sting of defeat as playoff hopes fade in loss to Raiders

The sequence, which began with the Broncos trailing 7-3, began when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to evade a sack by flipping the ball to Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas running back briefly secured the ball, but he then lost control and nose tackle Mike Purcell recovered. The Broncos were able to add just a field goal, but they pounced again on the Raiders’ next offensive snap.

After initially rushing toward Carr, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped back and batted Carr’s pass into the air with his right hand. He leaped again to pick the pass off, and he took off for the end zone. A play later, Javonte Williams barreled in from one yard out to give Denver a 13-7 halftime lead.

The Broncos would add one more takeaway in the third quarter, as Shelby Harris strip-sacked Carr. That takeaway — which gave Denver its first game with three takeaways this season — gave Denver a chance to retake the lead, which the Broncos lost on the opening drive of the second half.

On that opening drive of the third quarter, the Raiders showed the problem that they would create for Denver. The Raiders moved 75 yards in just nine plays for a touchdown, and 62 yards came on the ground. Las Vegas finished with 160 yards on the ground.

“It was disappointing,” Fangio said of the team’s second-half run defense. “They were blocking us. He was falling forward on us. We just needed to play it better; I needed to call it better. Any time something like that happens, it’s coaches and players together on it.”

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, failed to string together positive plays. After a 40-yard passing play to Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter, the Broncos were flagged for an illegal use of hands penalty and false start that turned a first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 35-yard line into a third-and-20.

At the end of the third quarter, a third-and-7 pass to Courtland Sutton was short of the sticks, and the Broncos missed a 55-yard field goal.

“They were late spotting [the ball],” Fangio said. “I wasn’t sure if it was fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2, fourth-and-3. They were late putting the ball down and it happened on the other sideline. So, it put a delay in the action there and Brandon [McManus] was a little upset that he didn’t know early enough to go out there, but it was nothing anybody could do. Not his fault, not my fault. We didn’t know what the down and distance [was], whether it was fourth-and-half-a-yard, a yard, what it was. If it was a yard or less, I was going to go for it, and we had to wait for the spot.”

On the Broncos’ final offensive drive, Lock found Sutton on fourth-and-1 for a 16-yard gain to midfield. Again, though, the Broncos were unable to capitalize. Albert Okwuegbunam was unable to haul in a pass that would’ve put the Broncos in the red zone, and Lock was sacked on third down. The Broncos, who were just 1-of-10 on third down, punted it back to the Raiders with four minutes to play.