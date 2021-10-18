Broncos’ inability to throw long, Raiders’ deep-passing success proves to be crucial difference in 34-24 Denver loss

Turnovers. The offensive line. The run defense.

But the simple, unifying thread in Sunday’s loss that handed the Broncos their third consecutive loss and fifth straight division loss, the difference between a win and a loss was clear.

When Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked down the field, he found his receivers again and again. And when Teddy Bridgewater aimed deep, he did not.

“I think that was a major point in the game,” Head Coach Vic Fangio said. “When they threw it down the field deep, they made the plays on both sides of the ball. … We didn’t make them on offense when we had our opportunities, and they made them with their offense when they had their opportunities. I think that was a big part in the game.”

On defense, the struggles against the deep pass came early and often. On the first drive of the game, Carr found Henry Ruggs III down the field for an opening 48-yard score with cornerback Ronald Darby in coverage. Safety Justin Simmons was a step late, and Las Vegas took an early lead.

Late in the second half, the Raiders used a pair of completions of at least 30 yards to score a touchdown before the half and take a 10-point lead into the locker room. Perhaps the most critical Raiders completion came on third-and-12 late in the third quarter as the Broncos tried to cut into a 14-point lead. Carr again found Ruggs working against Darby, and the second-year player hauled in a 40-yard completion that set up a touchdown that put the Raiders up by three scores. On that play, Darby tried to swat the pass away but mistimed his jump.

“I’m not going to give myself no excuses,” said Darby when asked if rust played a factor after not playing since Week 1. “I just need to finish on the ball. That’s easily fixed. Especially the last one, I’m right there. I just made the mistake of jumping too early. That’s on me. I just need to finish it. That’s something [that] easily can be fixed.”

Both of the deep passes against Darby came on third down, when Denver had an opportunity to get off the field. So, too, did a 51-yard fourth-quarter pass to Bryan Edwards with Bryce Callahan in coverage.

In all, Denver gave up seven throws of at least 25 yards and five passes of at least 30 yards. And perhaps most troubling is that Sunday’s struggles were a continuation of a trend.

In the last three weeks, the Broncos have given up touchdown passes of 49, 50 and 48 yards.