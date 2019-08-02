Salina, KS

Broncos Edge Falcons In Hall Of Fame Game

Metro NewsAugust 2, 2019

(Canton, OH) — The Broncos scored a late touchdown on fourth down to beat the Falcons 14-10 in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

After a holding penalty wiped out the go-ahead score the play before, Juwann Winfree caught a 15-yard tipped jump ball in the end zone with 1:26 left to put Denver in front.

Khalfani Muhammad opened the scoring with a three-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Broncos.

Kurt Benkert connected for a one-yard strike to Brian Hill in the second for Atlanta and the Falcons added a field goal in the third. Brett Rypien threw the winning TD pass for Denver.

 

