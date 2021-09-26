Broncos’ defense dominant in 26-0 shutout win over Jets

DENVER — The Broncos just keep rolling along.

In front of a packed Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since late in 2019, the Broncos earned a dominant 26-0 shutout win over the New York Jets.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and maintain their status as one of the only undefeated teams in the AFC.

The Broncos’ win was largely without drama, as the team jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead on the back of efficient offense and a smothering defensive performance. Denver’s defense continued to get after rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the second half, as a Justin Simmons interception and another Alexander Johnson sack helped ensure a shutout.

With the win, Head Coach Vic Fangio improved to 20-9 against rookie quarterbacks as a head coach or defensive coordinator.

These were the players and plays that helped Denver earn an impressive shutout victory.

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

This one was over early. The Broncos scored a touchdown on their second possession to take a 7-0 lead, and a Johnson sack of Wilson on the Jets’ following possession forced New York off the field. Denver took advantage of its ensuing opportunity to add a field goal to its lead, and the 10-0 deficit put too much pressure on the Jets’ offense. Forced to drop back more often, Wilson was sacked three more times in the first half and struggled to keep the Jets on the field. The Broncos were never really challenged in this one and rode the wave of emotion at Empower Field at Mile High to a 3-0 start.

DEFINING STATISTIC

0.

Against a rookie quarterback in Wilson, the Broncos’ defense had its way — and for the first time since a 2019 shutout of the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos blanked their opponent on the scoreboard. The Broncos allowed just 55 yards and sacked Wilson four times in the first half, and the Jets did not enter the red zone during the game In all, they allowed just 11 first downs, 162 total yards and 3.1 yards per play. No matter who the Broncos play, they’ll be tough to beat with that sort of defensive performance.

MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT

Von Miller continued the spectacular start to his season as he recorded a second-quarter sack of Wilson. Miller fought off a chip from a tight end, looped around the right tackle and blew up Wilson in the backfield. The ball momentarily came free from Wilson’s grasp and was almost Miller’s first strip-sack since the middle of the 2018 season. Wilson was able to maintain possession, but it was still an eight-yard loss that forced the Jets off the field on third down.

TOP PERFORMERS

Javonte Williams got into the end zone for the first time in his career, while Melvin Gordon III added his second score of the season. The two players combined for 144 total yards. A late Williams fumble was the only negative mark on his day.

Von Miller, Malik Reed, Shelby Harris and Alexander Johnson (2.0) all recorded sacks of Wilson.

Tim Patrick caught five passes for 98 yards, his most yards in a game since Week 11 last season.