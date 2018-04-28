Broncos Add Offensive Weapons in NFL Draft

With the 40th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected wide receiver Courtland Sutton from Southern Methodist University.

Sutton recorded 2,331 yards and 22 touchdowns during his final two seasons at SMU. He also averaged 16.5 yards per reception during his career with the Mustangs.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver should give Case Keenum and the offense another threat.

The Broncos now have two receivers from SMU on their roster, as Sutton joins Emmanuel Sanders in the Broncos’ receiving corps.

Sutton will work with new Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni, who joined the Broncos this offseason from the Chicago Bears.

With the 71st-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected running back Royce Freeman of Oregon.

Running back had been a position of need for the Broncos following the release of C.J. Anderson on the first day of Denver’s offseason workout program.

Freeman, who has the second-most rushing yards in Pac-12 history and the seventh-most rushing yards in NCAA history, instantly helps fill that void. The Oregon product finished with 5,621 rushing yards.

Freeman’s 60 rushing touchdowns are also the most in Pac-12 history.

The 5-foot-11, 231-pound prospect was also productive as a receiver, as he averaged 10.3 yards per reception during his career.

Freeman joins Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson in the Broncos’ running back room.

With the 99th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Isaac Yiadom out of Boston College.

The Broncos got an up-close look at Yiadom during the Senior Bowl, where Head Coach Vance Joseph and the Broncos staff coached Yiadom on the North Team.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback started all 13 games in 2017, when he made 53 tackles, picked off two passes and recorded seven pass defenses.

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Yiadom is also capable of producing on special teams.

Yiadom joins Bradley Chubb on the defensive side of the football. The Broncos have spent their four picks equally on offense and defense.

The Broncos will pick early when Day 3 begins on Saturday. The Broncos hold the 106th-overall pick and 113th-overall pick in the fourth round.