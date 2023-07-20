Broadway RFD Presents “Brigadoon.”

Swensson Park in Lindsborg will be transformed into the Scottish Highlands this weekend as Broadway RFD presents the musical “Brigadoon.”

Director Eric Lundstrom joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday with a preview of the story that begins with two lost hunters from America – wandering into the small hidden village to find love and a new way of life in the old world.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Brigadoon” is on stage in Swensson Park on July 21,22, 28 and 29th. General Admission tickets may be purchased online via ShowTix4U, or at the gate (cash preferred) Showtime is 8:30pm

General Admission for adults is $20, Children 5-12 are $10. Children four years old and under are free.

Sixty-four years and still running strong, established in 1959, Broadway RFD is the longest running outdoor theater in the state of Kansas. Each Summer, talented members of the Smoky Valley community and surrounding areas come together to bring the highest quality show to their patrons.