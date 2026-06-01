Kansas Baseball to Host Oklahoma in Program’s First-Ever Super Regional

Kansas Baseball will play in and host its first NCAA Super Regional in school history later this week against Oklahoma at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks picked up their 45th win of the season on Sunday evening against Arkansas to win the first ever Lawrence Regional. That win tied the 1993 school record for the most wins in a season. The regional championship is only the second in school history, behind the 1993 regional victory which sent the Jayhawks to their lone College World Series appearance.

Kansas and Oklahoma will compete in a best-of-three series for the right to play in the College World Series. Dates, times and broadcast information for all Super Regionals will be released via press release and social media at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, June 2.