City Renews FLOCK Camera Contract

Salina City Commissioners Monday evening renewed the FLOCK camera system, by a vote of 4 – 1, for continued leasing and maintenance of 22 fixed Automatic License Plate Readers for three more years, at a cost of $198,000. Commissioner Doug Rempp cast the lone dissenting vote.

Back in 2022 the commission voted unanimously to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. This technology consists of high speed, computer-controlled camera systems that can be mounted to poles, streetlights, or attached to vehicles. The cameras automatically capture license plate numbers that come into public view of the camera. This information can then be used for law enforcement purposes, such as aiding in the investigation of crimes and the detection of wanted or missing persons.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges is the administrator of the local FLOCK program. He reported the following local statistics attributed to the cameras:

108 criminal investigations

75 arrests

18 stolen vehicles recovered

Over $371,000 in stolen property returned

Numerous other cases assisted

He added that no complaints have been filed locally for abuse of the system.

Nearly 20 citizens spoke about the issue, almost all of them against renewing the contract. Many cited privacy concerns.