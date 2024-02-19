Broadway Median Project Begins This Week

A construction project on one of the busiest street in Salina will begin this week.

According to the City of Salina, on Tuesday replacement of the medians on Broadway at the Crawford, South, and State Street intersections.

Existing asphalt curbs and medians will be replaced with concrete curbs and stamped and colored concrete medians. The medians between South and State will also be shortened to increase access.

The work will begin at the Crawford intersection and proceed north.

The work will be completed with lane closures on each side of the median where work is occurring. Motorists should expect minor delays; through traffic is encouraged to utilize alternate routes during construction.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to last three months.

The $360,000 Broadway Median Replacement project is a part of the City of Salina’s 2023 $4.7 million street maintenance capital improvement program.