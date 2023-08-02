Broadband Plan Available For Review

A plan to make broadband more accessibly by expanding it into parts of rural Kansas is available for public viewing and comment.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Initial Proposal Volume 1 The BEAD 5-Year Action Plan, along with Volume 1 and Volume 2, will identify served, unserved, and underserved locations across the state and map out a plan to expand access to high-speed internet.

The BEAD program, established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, has allocated more than $451 million to Kansas for the development of broadband networks.

Residents, community organizations, businesses, and local authorities from across the state are encouraged to participate in the public comment period for Volume 1 of the Initial Proposal. The document adheres to National Telecommunications Information and Administration (NTIA) guidelines and includes a description of each requirement and attachments.

Volume 1 includes:

Existing broadband efforts

Identification of unserved and underserved Kansans

List of community anchor institutions

These strategic planning documents aim to bring robust broadband connectivity to every corner of Kansas, bolstering economic growth, education, health care, and public safety.

Public comments on Volume 1 can be submitted online here until August 30.

Learn more about the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Plan here.