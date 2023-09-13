Broadband Grant Funding Available

Saline County will kick off the Saline County Digital Equity Initiative Grant and outline the grant process in a Zoom meeting on September 20, 2023, at 2 pm.

According to the County, the program, backed by $100,000 from ARPA funds, aims to promote digital inclusivity and literacy within the county. Grants will range from $1,000 to $25,000 and will support projects aligned with the National Broadband Project’s objectives.

Nonprofit organizations and private businesses that facilitate access to or provide broadband or internet services or those with the capacity and expertise to do so, as well as entities that operate or provide services within Saline County, are eligible to apply. The program’s main goals are to support local digital initiatives aligned with the National Broadband Project, encourage collaboration among local stakeholders, provide broadband access to all county residents, and enhance digital literacy within the community.

More information is available in the Notice of Grant Availability.

All interested organizations are encouraged to participate