British Invasion Coming to Salina

The British Invasion is coming to Salina. “The British Invasion Live on Stage” concert tour will make a stop at Tony’s Pizza Events Center this Spring.

According to the venue, “The British Invasion Live on Stage” will come to Salina on May 5th.

“The British Invasion Live on Stage” is an immersive multi-media show, featuring the “songs that changed the world and inspired a generation”. The multi-media concert event will place you at the front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion, and headlines; all the while a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin’ 60’s; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.

“The British Invasion Live on Stage” features the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers. Lulu, The Animals, The Dave Clark Five, The Zombies, and more.

Tickets to see “The British Invasion Live on Stage” go on sale Monday.