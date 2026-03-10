Bright Sun Blamed For Crash

A two-vehicle crash caused by bright sun sent one person to the hospital in Salina Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Edge SUV was headed west on Ash Street approaching Broadway Blvd. Sunlight blinded the driver and caused the Ford to strike a Hyundai Santa Fe which was headed north on Broadway.

Then driver of the Ford, 71-year-old Debra Houghton of Tipton, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.

The crah happened at 5:10 Monday evening at the intersection of North Broadway Blvd and West Ash Street in North Salina.