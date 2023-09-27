Bright Days Ahead for Sheriff’s Office

Bright days are ahead for deputies and staff of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office that will soon be making the transition to not only the new jail but new office space.

Sheriff Roger Soldan took members of the media on a quick tour Wednesday as moving day approaches. Abundant natural light and a clean work environment awaits Soldan’s staff, along with meeting rooms, big lockers, a break room and workout facilities.

Soldan says his team will start training soon on the high-tech doors with digital locking systems and the HQ room with multiple video monitors.

The new Sheriff’s Office space has abundant room and storage closests for administration, patrol, investigations, and records department.

Inmates are anticipated to start moving over to the new facility in November, and be housed full time by early December.