Brigade Deploys to National Training Center

Todd PittengerFebruary 1, 2022

A group of soldiers from Fort Riley are deploying to train in the west coast.

According to the Army, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division heads to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California for a month-long training rotation to test their unit in an austere environment.

“The Dagger Brigade is excited about our rotation to NTC,” said Col. Brandon Smith Thomas, 2nd ABCT commander. “We look forward to training and building a team of experts to win at the point of contact.”

The brigade has a unique opportunity to partner with the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade from Fort Hood, Texas, as both units increase their readiness and build interoperability to fight and win against a near-peer adversary. The training allows the units to be tested during large-scale combat operations as they master small unit tactics and brigade offensive and defensive operations.

“Our Soldiers are motivated and ready to support this mission, and the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade,” said Smith.

