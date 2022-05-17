Brief Pursuit Leads to Arrest

A Salina man has been taken into custody stemming from an attempted traffic stop that led to a quick pursuit Monday night.

Earnest Skillern, 57, is facing requested charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stimulant with intent to distribute and flee and elude among other charges.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9 p.m. Monday, a traffic stop was attempted in the 400 block of N. Broadway on a vehicle with no operating tail lights. The 2005 Nissan Maxima continued heading south on Broadway, though, and pulled in to a nearby gas station. The driver then backed into a parking stall.

The driver, identified as Skillern, then exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Skillern was allegedly found in possession of 35 grams of methamphetamine and had a suspended license. There was also a .45 caliber handgun in the vehicle. Skillern was booked into the Saline County Jail on Monday night.