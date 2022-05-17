Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 60 °

Brief Pursuit Leads to Arrest

KSAL StaffMay 17, 2022

A Salina man has been taken into custody stemming from an attempted traffic stop that led to a quick pursuit Monday night.

Earnest Skillern, 57, is facing requested charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stimulant with intent to distribute and flee and elude among other charges.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9 p.m. Monday, a traffic stop was attempted in the 400 block of N. Broadway on a vehicle with no operating tail lights. The 2005 Nissan Maxima continued heading south on Broadway, though, and pulled in to a nearby gas station. The driver then backed into a parking stall.

The driver, identified as Skillern, then exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Skillern was allegedly found in possession of 35 grams of methamphetamine and had a suspended license. There was also a .45 caliber handgun in the vehicle. Skillern was booked into the Saline County Jail on Monday night.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Brief Pursuit Leads to Arrest

A Salina man has been taken into custody stemming from an attempted traffic stop that led to a quick...

May 17, 2022 Comments

Shockers Rout Oklahoma in Home Fina...

Sports News

May 17, 2022

Baseball splits games on first day ...

Sports News

May 17, 2022

Vehicle Stolen From Hotel

Kansas News

May 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Brief Pursuit Leads to Ar...
May 17, 2022Comments
Vehicle Stolen From Hotel
May 17, 2022Comments
AAA: Kansas Has Cheapest ...
May 17, 2022Comments
Funding Sought for Viking...
May 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra