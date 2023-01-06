Salina, KS

Bridging Gap to Home Ownership

KSAL StaffJanuary 6, 2023

The dream of home ownership takes planning and patience to become a reality.

Over the past couple of years a team of professionals in Salina has come alongside first time home buyers to help piece the puzzle together.

Mike Peterson and Gary Hobbie with the Community Housing Development Corporation joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday with a look at the process and how their mission places people in fixed up homes.

“Providing quality housing in an affordable manner for low to moderate income persons is why we’re here,” Peterson said.

Contact Community Housing Development Corporation on the phone at, 785-833-6868 or in person at

Salina CHDO Office, 748B Duvall Avenue Salina, KS 67401

Listen to the full interview here.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Bridging Gap to Home Ownership

The dream of home ownership takes planning and patience to become a reality. Over the past couple...

