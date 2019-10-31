Salina, KS

Bridgeport Woman Hurt in Crash

KSAL StaffOctober 31, 2019

A woman was transported to the hospital in Salina after a rollover crash near Assaria.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 20-year-old Makenze Myers of Bridgeport was driving southbound on K-4 Highway Wednesday evening when she swerved to miss a car that had slowed down in front of her in the snowy, slick conditions. Myers lost control of the 2001 Ford Escape and rolled into a ditch.

Sheriff Soldan says the driver in the car ahead of her realized Myers had crashed and came back to check on her – then dialed 911.

Myers was transported to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of leg pain. Deputies say she was wearing her seat belt prior to the accident.

The car was towed from the scene.

The crash happened just before 10pm near Salemsborg Road on K-4 Highway.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

