Bridge Repair over I-135 Begins Tuesday in Salina

There will be daytime lane closures on northbound I-135 during construction, and traffic will be reduced to one 14-foot lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

Flame On Inc. of Snohomish, Washington, is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $107,025 project to be completed in mid-May, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.