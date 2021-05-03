Salina, KS

Bridge Repair over I-135 Begins Tuesday in Salina

News ReleaseMay 3, 2021
On Tuesday, May 5, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency bridge repair in Saline County. The bridge is located on Magnolia Street over I-135.

 

There will be daytime lane closures on northbound I-135 during construction, and traffic will be reduced to one 14-foot lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

 

Flame On Inc. of Snohomish, Washington, is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $107,025 project to be completed in mid-May, weather permitting.

 

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.  To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

