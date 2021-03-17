Bridge Removal Begins Monday in McPherson County

The bridge, located about 10.5 miles north of U.S. 56, is being removed due to settlement of the bridge and geological issues in the area.

During the first phase of removal, alternate lane closures will occur on southbound and northbound I-135. Drivers should expect minimal delays and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

Further information will be released during the second phase of removal, which includes a detour of traffic for the overnight closure of I-135 in this area for complete removal of the bridge, expected to occur on March 26.

Bob Bergkamp Construction Co. Inc., of Wichita, is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $423,713 project to be completed in late March, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.