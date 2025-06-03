Bridge Construction Projects to Begin

Bridge repairs in Saline and McPherson Counties are set to begin.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, work to repair multiple bridges on I-135 in Saline and McPherson counties will begin on Monday, June 9th.

This will be a three-phase project consisting of patching and bridge approach repair, beginning in Saline County and working south to work in McPherson County. During phase one, bridges between exit 95 (I-70) and exit 92 (Crawford St.) will be repaired. During phase two, bridges between exit 92 (Crawford St.) and 72 (Smoky Valley Rd.) will be repaired. During phase three, bridges between exit 72 (Smoky Valley Rd.) and 60 (U.S. 56) will be repaired.

A map outlining the project phases is below.

During construction, I-135 traffic will be reduced to one lane at the location of construction.

Work is scheduled to be complete in October 2026 with a winter shutdown period from late November to mid-March 2026.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to kandrive.gov or call 511.