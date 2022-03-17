County Bridge Burned, Possible Arson

A bridge in northeast Saline County caught on fire Wednesday morning and is considered a complete loss.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 3:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 3400 block of N. Simpson Road near the intersection with Campbell Road. A county-owned field entrance bridge and its wooden planks were on fire. Soldan said the fire destroyed the bridge, which was believed to be caused by an accelerant. The damage has an estimated value of $6,000.

Soldan said deputies are treating this as an arson case.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office