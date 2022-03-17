Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 41 °

County Bridge Burned, Possible Arson

KSAL StaffMarch 17, 2022

A bridge in northeast Saline County caught on fire Wednesday morning and is considered a complete loss.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 3:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 3400 block of N. Simpson Road near the intersection with Campbell Road. A county-owned field entrance bridge and its wooden planks were on fire. Soldan said the fire destroyed the bridge, which was believed to be caused by an accelerant. The damage has an estimated value of $6,000.

Soldan said deputies are treating this as an arson case.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vehicle Left Unlocked, Burglarized

A truck that was unknowingly left unlocked over the course of Monday was missing a pricey item the n...

March 17, 2022 Comments

County Bridge Burned, Possible Arso...

Kansas News

March 17, 2022

Wildfire Breaks Out

Kansas News

March 17, 2022

Salina Based Bank Banks Opens Wichi...

Top News

March 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Left Unlocked, Bu...
March 17, 2022Comments
County Bridge Burned, Pos...
March 17, 2022Comments
Wildfire Breaks Out
March 17, 2022Comments
Virus Carrying Ticks Foun...
March 17, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices