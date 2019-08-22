Brick by Brick on Santa Fe

The Salina streetscape project on Santa Fe Avenue is nearing the finish line.

Work crews from Smoky Hill Construction have been busy laying bricks in the middle lane heading north toward Ash Street. The red clay blocks date back to the early days of Salina’s main street and were unearthed during the transformation process to be reused in the design.

The $160 million dollar project which included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe began in April of 2018.

The renovation has seen the opening of the Salina Fieldhouse, KU School of Medicine and Nursing and an Old Chicago restaurant. The newest piece of the plan, The Alley, a bowling alley and family fun center is set to open soon, while a hotel at Mulberry and Santa Fe will be completed next year.

City officials point at November of 2019 for the streetscape rebuild to be completed. Some landscaping along the corridor may be paused if winter weather hits Salina early this fall.