Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 68 °

Brick by Brick on Santa Fe

Jeff GarretsonAugust 22, 2019

The Salina streetscape project on Santa Fe Avenue is nearing the finish line.

Work crews from Smoky Hill Construction have been busy laying bricks in the middle lane heading north toward Ash Street. The red clay blocks date back to the early days of Salina’s main street and were unearthed during the transformation process to be reused in the design.

The $160 million dollar project which included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe began in April of 2018.

The renovation has seen the opening of the Salina Fieldhouse, KU School of Medicine and Nursing and an Old Chicago restaurant. The newest piece of the plan, The Alley, a bowling alley and family fun center is set to open soon, while a hotel at Mulberry and Santa Fe will be completed next year.

City officials point at November of 2019 for the streetscape rebuild to be completed. Some landscaping along the corridor may be paused if winter weather hits Salina early this fall.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

A new era of Kansas State football begins in just nine days. K-State hosts Nichols on Saturday, A...

August 22, 2019 Comments

Brick by Brick on Santa Fe

Kansas News

August 22, 2019

AUDIO: 2019 Chiefs Training Camp Re...

Sports News

August 22, 2019

Suspect Impersonating Officer Sough...

Top News

August 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Brick by Brick on Santa F...
August 22, 2019Comments
Recent Earthquakes Prompt...
August 21, 2019Comments
KU Researcher Facing Fede...
August 21, 2019Comments
2019 Smoky Hill River Fes...
August 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH