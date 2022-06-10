Brian Vancuren named Women’s Tennis Coach, Athletics Business Operations Manager

Brian Vancuren has been named as Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Tennis Head Coach and Athletics Business Operations Manager as announced by KWU Director of Athletics Steve Wilson.

Vancuren spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s tennis programs, but with the continued growth of both programs, it became necessary to split the coaching duties to provide for adequate individualized instruction for all student-athletes.

“One of the best things about this institution is the ability to recognize talents and skillsets, and put people in positions where they will succeed,” Wilson said. “That’s exactly what we have with Brian Vancuren – an extremely talented coach who also has a mind for business operations. I am excited to work with him and see him add to our success in both areas. He’s a talented individual who has already made us better in his time here.”

Josh Molino will remain as the head coach of the men’s program, while Vancuren will take over the women’s program.

“I want to thank President (Dr. Matt) Thompson, Steve Wilson, my mentor Josh Molino, and many others for believing in me and giving me this exciting opportunity to move forward and really start my collegiate head coaching career,” Vancuren said.

“Brian did an outstanding job in his first year as a collegiate coach. He worked incredibly well with both sides, and continued to develop his coaching style throughout the season,” KWU men’s tennis coach Josh Molino said. “We are very confident and excited for him to take over the women’s program and we believe he will take the program to another level.”

Vancuren will also add duties as athletics business operations manager. In this role he will serve as the athletic department’s liaison to the business office and will work with others in the athletic department on important tasks that include team travel, game administration and other duties as assigned.

“I am grateful and excited by the opportunity to lead the women’s tennis program and to serve in an administrative role for the athletic department here at KWU,” Vancuren said. “My goal is to build a competitive tennis program and culture of academic excellence that will help KWU fulfill its mission and make Salina proud.

“The ability to come in and be more involved in the athletic department is something that I felt like I couldn’t turn down. Kansas Wesleyan has so many things going right for them, and I feel as if this is just the beginning.”

Before coming to Kansas Wesleyan, Vancuren served as the head tennis coach at Maize South High School for three years. During his time at Maize South, he was named coach of the year two times in 2019 and in 2021 on the boy’s side and also led the team to their first league title and two state runners-up.

Vancuren, a native of Conway Springs, Kansas played collegiately at Southwestern College, double majoring in Accounting and Business Administration and was a three-time All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete and was twice named team captain. Vancuren stepped away from playing his senior year and became a student coach and helped lead the Southwestern women’s team to its first-ever KCAC Conference Title.

Vancuren holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration at Southwestern College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education at Fort Hays State University.