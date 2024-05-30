Brewing Up Coffee 1858 Style

A unique new business combination is part of the landscape in the revitalized Salina Downtown. In what Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler said was “in the 113 year history of the Chamber the first combination real estate agency /coffee shop” is now open.

Officials Thursday morning celebrated the grand opening of 1858 Coffee House and SalinaHomes real estate. The building at 131 S Santa Fe features the real estate agency in the back, and the coffee shop in the front.

Todd Welsh is the owner, and brains behind both businesses. He tells KSAL News he always wanted to be downtown, involved in the heart of the community. “We wanted to be involved in the community more” he said, “and what better way then a coffee shop downtown”.

The name 1858 Coffee House comes from the origin of Salina, which was founded in 1858. The coffee house has a historic feel to it with large murals, some of which are over 100 years old, adorning the brick walls. There is indoor and outdoor seating. Welsh says its a unique experience to able to sit along Santa Fe and watch life go by. He believes the new coffee house is a great fit with other new things downtown including the new Saturday morning farmer’s market.

As far as the coffee itself, it has a local origin as well. The coffee served is Mokas brand, provided by JRI Management. All of the products sold at the coffee house are Mocha’ss brand. Welsh says it’s kind of a “mini Mokas” located downtown.

SalinaHomes, now in its 21st year in Salina, was previously located in the former Bartlett school at 800 S 9th Street. Welsh concedes that some people “probably thought he was crazy” when he first floated the idea of opening a combination real estate agency / coffee house in the same building. Now that it’s open, though, he is thrilled with the way its been received.

1858 Coffee House is open in downtown Salina Monday through Friday 7am – 4pm and Saturday from 7am – 2pm.

