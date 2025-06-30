“Breath of Hope” For Cancer Patients, Survivors

Area cancer patients and cancer survivors are invited to benefit from a new partnership and get a little “Breath of Hope”.

According to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, a 12-week yoga class specifically designed for individuals living with cancer is being offered via A Work in Progress yoga studio This beginner-level class requires no prior yoga experience and offers a gentler, more accessible option—with chair yoga available as needed.

This program is free for participants, thanks to generous funding from the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

Benefits of yoga for cancer patients may include:

Reduced fatigue and stress

Improved flexibility, balance, and strength

Enhanced mood and emotional well-being

Better sleep quality

Increased sense of calm and connection