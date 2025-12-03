BREAKING: K-State Football Coach Chris Klieman Considering Retirement

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

The Manhattan Mercury is reporting a potential coaching transition within the K-State Football program which could be officially announced as early as today. A press conference has been scheduled for 4:00 with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and Klieman

Chris Klieman is reportedly considering stepping down as head coach of the Wildcats, with the program having their next candidate already in mind. On Saturday, Klieman completed his seventh season at K-State with a record of 6-6 this season and an overall record of 54-37, including a Big 12 Championship in 2022.

Former K-State quarterback and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein is the top candidate rumored to replace Klieman. At just 36-years old, Klein has already served as an offensive coordinator for two major football programs including K-State under Chris Klieman.

At quarterback, Klein led K-State to the Big 12 title in 2012 and has his name in the Ring of Honor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.